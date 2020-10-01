The town of Agawam, public schools awarded Green Communities grant

Hampden County
AGAWAM, Mass (WWLP) – The town of Agawam was awarded another competitive Green Communities grant to improve energy efficiency at Agawam Jr. High & Agawam High School.

Agawam received the grant from the Department of Energy Resources and $177,396 will fund energy conservation measures, air handling unit filters, LED lighting, and refrigeration upgrades.

The total estimated project cost for all of these projects is approximately $300,000.

These projects will save the town more than $57,000 per year in energy and electricity.

That’s equivalent to the electricity of 42 homes or nearly 32 million charged cell phones.

