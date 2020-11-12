Agawam schools returning to hybrid learning model next week

Hampden County

AGAWAM, Mass. (WWLP) – Agawam Public Schools will be returning to a hybrid learning model starting next week.

The announcement came after the newly revised state metrics, which now categorizes Agawam as a moderate risk for COVID-19 spread. The school system also consulted with the local health department about the decision.

Pre-kindergarten and grades 2-12 will start on Monday. Kindergarteners and first graders will begin a full in-person learning model.

22News spoke with an Agawam High School senior who said she’s excited to switch back to partially learning in-person.

“It’s really sad to not have a full senior year and not have a normal year,” Jessica D’Amours expressed. “On remote, it’s just mainly the teacher talking the whole time so we just sit there and listen. So seeing them in person and having hands-on stuff is a lot easier to learn that way.”

Currently there are seven cases of COVID-19 within the Agawam school community, and zero cases associated with kindergarten and 1st grade students.

