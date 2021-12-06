Agawam Senior Center receives $50K in state funding

AGAWAM, MASS. (WWLP) – State Senator John Velis made a visit to the Agawam Senior Center Monday with a $50,000 gift.

The funds Senator Velis successfully fought for from the state budget will help ease a critical transportation problem facing many Agawam senior citizens. And as Agawam Mayor Bill Sapelli told 22News, many of the hundreds of senior center members stand to benefit.

“Many of them don’t drive, don’t want to drive, so it’s always difficult to find ways. So this money is going to be used to provide transportation, not just medical appointments but when they go shopping,” said Mayor Sapelli.

Senator Velis portrayed himself as the cash conduit to help free up the money for important projects that need to be addressed in his district.