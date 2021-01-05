Agawam, Southwick return to remote learning after holidays

AGAWAM, Mass. (WWLP) – Some schools in Western Massachusetts are returning to remote-only learning as kids begin the 2021 school year.

Agawam and Southwick-Tolland-Granville schools started online learning Monday. Both schools made the switch in response to the latest increase in COVID-19 cases within their communities.

22News spoke with Agawam resident Ethan Timms, who said he has been taking some remote courses for college because of the pandemic. He said he’s fine learning this way.

Timms said, “Because I can learn way better on my own. I don’t think online learning is that bad. Most people can learn from their phones or on the internet anyway.”

Agawam Interim Superintendent Shiela Hoffman said students and parents will be notified of any plans change.

Southwick schools will be receiving an update from their Superintendent on January 8.

