AGAWAM, Mass. (WWLP) – Agawam St. Patrick’s Committee held their 21st annual Colleen Coronation and Award Ceremony Saturday evening.

Over 100 people were in attendance at Oak Ridge Golf Club to celebrate the preparation for the Holyoke St. Patrick’s Parade and to crown the colleen who will represent Agawam.

While the Irish community in Agawam isn’t as large as some neighboring communities, crowning the colleen and looking forward to the parade is a tradition that many in the town take pride in.

“This is a tradition that’s been going on for 21 years in Agawam and this kinda kicks off our Irish season in celebrations leading up to the Holyoke parade,” said Douglas Reed Agawam St. Patrick’s Parade President.

“Being able to do this finally after three years is such a great feeling,” added Abigail Malouin, co-director of the board.

The Agawam Colleen crowned Saturday was Hope Clark. Her court members will consist of Margaret Johnston, Abigail Perry, Kayla Herlihy, and Rylee Moreau.