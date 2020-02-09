AGAWAM, Mass. (WWLP) – The St. Patrick’s Parade Committee in Agawam selected it’s Colleen and her court Saturday evening at the Oak Ridge Country Club.

Seventeen-year-old, Emma Thomson, a student at Agawam High School will be representing Agawam next month at the 69th annual St. Patrick’s Day Parade in Holyoke.

More than 150 people attended Saturday night’s gala. Agawam’s Parade Marshal, Laurie O’Connell, told 22News about the Irish pride in her community.

“It’s a predominantly Italian community, but we are bringing our Irish spirit up and up every year. We’re bringing in more Irish spirit, Irish events,” she said.

Once again our congratulations to 17-year-old Emma Thomson, this year’s Agawam Colleen.