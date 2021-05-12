Agawam student admits involvement in cyberattack on school network

AGAWAM, Mass. (WWLP) – At least one Agawam student was behind a cyberattack, temporarily shutting down the school district’s network this week.

It happened Monday and it disrupted remote learning and caused MCAS exams to be postponed. Staff and students couldn’t log online at school and emails couldn’t be sent.

Agawam Mayor Bill Sapelli told 22News junior high school staff questioned students and at least one admitted to being involved. It was very costly getting the system back online.

“Some individuals may think this is comical or cool, but its anything but. During COVID-19, we have remote learning, we have students who can’t come in. You have teachers who can’t come in,” said Mayor Sapelli.

Sapelli said the school district is taking all steps necessary to prevent another cyberattack from happening again. Agawam Police are investigating, but there still have been no charges that have been filed.