AGAWAM, Mass. (WWLP) – Agawam native, Samantha Izzo, has published her first book at just the age of 13–years-old.

Her fictional novel “Tale of the Animagee” is about four orphans navigating their lives while dealing with newly acquired superpowers. Samantha hosted a book signing Monday night at the Dante Club, which is mentioned in her book.

“I came up with the idea in elementary school and J.K. Rowling, the author of the Harry Potter series, really inspired me,” she told 22News. “My friends have been really supportive and my sister’s friends have been really, really supportive.”

Samantha plans to continue writing and has even started working on the sequel of her mini-series. If you would like to purchase her book you can find it on Amazon for just $9.99.