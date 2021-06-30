Agawam to fix street flooding issues with federal grant

AGAWAM, Mass. (WWLP) – The town of Agawam is looking to use federal money to improve storm-drain infrastructure on town roads.

According to the Agawam City Council vice president, Agawam will be receiving a federal grant from the American Rescue Plan Act. It is proposed the grant money will go towards improving flooding issues on some Agawam streets.

That includes replacing open drains under the roads on North and North Westfield Street. And creating drainage improvements and water-main replacements on Meadow Street. Monson resident, Dave Dube told 22News he would like to see infrastructure improvements in his own community.

“Infrastructure is very important for the safety of people traveling on the roads, bridges, even bumpy roads,” said Dube.

The City Council will hold a final vote on funding the storm-drain infrastructure plan next week.