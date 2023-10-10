 AGAWAM, Mass. (WWLP) – Residents in Agawam will participate in a Preliminary Election on Tuesday to narrow down the candidates for Mayor.

In November voters will elect a new Mayor, members of the City Council, and School Committee.

Mayor William Sapelli is not seeking reelection. There are four candidates running to fill the two-year seat:

  • Andy A. Motefusco
  • Cecilia P. Calabrese
  • William J. Clark
  • Christopher C. Johnson

Polls will be open from 8:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m.

Local News

WWLP-22News, an NBC affiliate, began broadcasting in March 1953 providing local news, network, syndicated, and local programming to western Massachusetts. Follow 22News on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.