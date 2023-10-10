AGAWAM, Mass. (WWLP) – Residents in Agawam will participate in a Preliminary Election on Tuesday to narrow down the candidates for Mayor.
In November voters will elect a new Mayor, members of the City Council, and School Committee.
Mayor William Sapelli is not seeking reelection. There are four candidates running to fill the two-year seat:
- Andy A. Motefusco
- Cecilia P. Calabrese
- William J. Clark
- Christopher C. Johnson
Polls will be open from 8:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m.
