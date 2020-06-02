Agawam to offer temporary outdoor dining permit during phase 2 re-opening plan

AGAWAM, Mass. (WWLP) – Starting June 8, a new temporary outdoor dining permit in Agawam will begin for all re-opening restaurants during Governor Baker’s Phase 2 plan.
According to a news release sent to 22News, Mayor Sapelli along with city council members have established a temporary permit that will allow Agawam dining establishments to re-open with certain restrictions.
The restrictions include the following:
- Restaurants must pay a $50 permit fee
- Outdoor dining, no in-house services
- Only serve until 9 p.m.
- Tables and chairs must be six feet apart
- Maximum of six people per table
- Temporary structures like tents need to comply with state building codes
The permit is set to last until November, 1, 2020 and must be applied through the Office of Inspection Services. Businesses can also email amandab@agawam.ma.us to apply. If you are seeking to serve alcohol outdoors, you may contact the Liquor Commission at mmccarthy@agawam.ma.us.