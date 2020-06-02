Agawam to offer temporary outdoor dining permit during phase 2 re-opening plan

AGAWAM, Mass. (WWLP) – Starting June 8, a new temporary outdoor dining permit in Agawam will begin for all re-opening restaurants during Governor Baker’s Phase 2 plan.

According to a news release sent to 22News, Mayor Sapelli along with city council members have established a temporary permit that will allow Agawam dining establishments to re-open with certain restrictions.

The restrictions include the following:

Restaurants must pay a $50 permit fee

Outdoor dining, no in-house services

Only serve until 9 p.m.

Tables and chairs must be six feet apart

Maximum of six people per table

Temporary structures like tents need to comply with state building codes

The permit is set to last until November, 1, 2020 and must be applied through the Office of Inspection Services. Businesses can also email amandab@agawam.ma.us to apply. If you are seeking to serve alcohol outdoors, you may contact the Liquor Commission at mmccarthy@agawam.ma.us.