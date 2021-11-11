Agawam veterans honored as heroes without capes

AGAWAM, Mass. (WWLP) – Not all heroes wear capes, that was the message delivered to veterans Thursday during the annual ceremony at the Agawam Veterans Memorial Cemetery.

Local veterans were joined by family, friends and local leaders inside the chapel for the tribute. Agawam Veterans Service Officer Christopher Lanski thanked the veterans for their service to our country. He also shared with them a picture colored by a local first grader, calling veterans true super heroes.

“The meaning behind this is there are real heroes that are among us. the men and women who have worn the uniform of the U.S. military,” said Lanski, who is also a retired U.S. Marine Corps. Veteran.

The ceremony also included remarks from state lawmakers, including Westfield State Senator John Velis, who is a Major in the U.S. Army Reserves.