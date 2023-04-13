AGAWAM, Mass. (WWLP) – Visiting hours at the Agawam Veterans Memorial Cemetery have been extended to dusk, according to Westfield State Senator John Velis.

Two weeks ago, Senator Velis had called upon the Executive Office of Veterans’ Services to extend the cemetery’s hours after several complaints from residents saying they were unable to visit their family members after business hours. Previously, visiting hours were from 7:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.

“As soon as this issue was brought to my attention, I immediately contacted the Executive Office of Veterans’ Services to advocate on behalf of these families, and I am grateful that we were able to achieve this fast resolution,” said Senator Velis, who are Chairman of the Legislature’s Veterans’ Committee and a Veteran himself.

Now, both the Agawam and Winchendon Veterans’ Cemeteries will be open from 7:00 a.m. to dusk every day. The administrative offices at those locations will continue to operate from 8:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.

“The men and women who reside in the Agawam cemetery selflessly served and sacrificed for our nation and their families and friends should be provided every opportunity to visit them and pay their respects,” said Velis.