Agawam voters gather at the polls for city council, school committee elections

AGAWAM, Mass. (WWLP) – Spirited contests for city council and school committee brought out a steady stream of voters all day on Tuesday at Polling places in Agawam.

The Granger school polling place had attracted some 200 voters by the noon hour according to the election warden.

He considered this a substantial turnout so early in the day, especially when there was no mayoral race on the ballot.

Mayor Willian Sapeli is unopposed, as the former school superintendent completes his first two years in office.

When 22News stopped by the Granger school at noon, the voting was light but steady.