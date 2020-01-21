Agawam, West Springfield high schools awarded grant funding for career progam

photo credit: Massachusetts State Government, Lt. Governor Karyn Polito talks to freshman students at Brockton High School who are participating in the Biotechnology early career pathway program launched this past fall.

Agawam, Mass. (WWLP) – Agawam and West Springfield high schools were among 14 high schools in Massachusetts awarded tens of thousands of dollars in grant money for new programs designed to help students gain career experience.

The Baker-Polito Administration awarded more than $676,000 in grants to high schools that have launched new early career programs for students, giving them experience in a specific high-demand industry through college coursework and internships with local employers.

Students are able to choose an area of study, such as information technology, life sciences or advanced manufacturing, and gain knowledge and insight as to whether the field is something they are interested in pursuing, as well as earn college credits at no cost to them prior to graduation.

The high schools that received grants had their programs, known as Innovation Pathways, approved by the Department of Elementary and Secondary Education in Spring 2019 in preparation for fall enrollment. More than 1,000 students are expected to be enrolled in programs at these 14 high schools, and across the Commonwealth more than 1,500 students are enrolled in early career programs at 26 high schools.

These early career programs provide students a head-start in learning and thinking about future career options so that they are able to make informed decisions about what they want to pursue in college and beyond. We are proud to continue to invest in these important programs that can shape a student’s future success. Governor Charlie Baker

Agawam High School received $34,772 and launched a Manufacturing Innovation Pathway that will serve 466 students when fully enrolled. The school partnered with the MassHire Hampden County Workforce Board and multiple employer partners including:

The Western Mass. Chapter of the National Tooling and Machining Association

Peerless Precision

Governor’s America Corporation

Mechanical Plastics

OMG Roofing Products

Ben Franklin Manufacturing

EBTEC Corporation

DFF Corporation

Agawam High School students will take courses at Springfield Technical Community College.

West Springfield High School received $50,000 and will be launching a Manufacturing Innovation Pathway that will serve 171 students when fully enrolled. The school is partnering with MassHire Hampden County Workforce Board and other employer partners including:

Peerless Precision

Ben Franklin Design and Manufacturing

Advanced Welding

International Laser Systems

Universal Plastics

West Springfield High School is collaborating with Springfield Technical Community College to provide students college level dual enrollment courses.