Agawam, West Springfield warn residents to lock cars after recent thefts, break-ins

AGAWAM, Mass. (WWLP) – Agawam and West Springfield are warning residents of recent carjackings and break-ins.

Both towns are reminding residents to lock your cars. Bring valuables and keys inside the house and not to leave them in your car.

West Springfield Mayor Will Reichelt told 22News, these recent break-ins are not isolated to one area, they are widespread throughout each town.

“At this rate, we haven’t experienced this. The occasional car here or there we’ve seen, but not something repeated night after night,” he said.

On Friday morning, West Springfield police arrested five people on stolen vehicle charges.

Police are investigating if these individuals are related to recent car break-ins.