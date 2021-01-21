Agawam woman brings in 100th birthday with drive-by celebration

AGAWAM, Mass. (WWLP) – A unique birthday celebration happened in Agawam Thursday for 100-year-old Rose Trojanowski!

Rose is a resident at The Heritage Hall North nursing facility in Agawam. Since her family couldn’t take her out to celebrate her 100th birthday they brought the party to her. They held a special drive by celebration seeing her family in person for the first time in a while.

“It’s been almost a year and four of her grandkids are here including great-grandkids and great-great-grandchildren,” said Tony Trojanowski, Rose’s son. “She’s seeing all of us at one time and she’s doing well so that’s really good.”

“I’ve got a great family, excellent,” Rose expressed. She told 22News, “All my birthdays are pretty good but this is the best one.”

Rose and her family plan to hold a much bigger celebration once it is safe to do.

Happy birthday Rose, from all of your friends at 22News!