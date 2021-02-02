Agawam woman celebrates 100th birthday

AGAWAM, Mass. (WWLP) – A woman in Agawam celebrates as she turns 100-years old Tuesday.

Marion Montagna, better known as Gram, was born February 2, 1921. She grew up on the St. Regis Mohawk Reservation also known by its Mohawk name, Akwesasne in Franklin County, New York. According to an email sent to 22News from Charleen, Marion is 100% Native American Mohawk Indian and may very well be the oldest living Mohawk to this day.

Marion turned 100 on Groundhog Day and her family got together to celebrate her big day with dinner and cake. She wished for COVID-19 to disappear so she could spend time with the rest of her family.

Marion Montagna (photo sent to 22News from Charleen)