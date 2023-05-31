SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The Raymond Jordan Senior Center will be hosting an Age-Friendly Health and Teach Showcase on Wednesday.

According to a news release sent to 22News from the City of Springfield, the Live Well Springfield / Public Health Institute of Western Massachusetts Age-Friendly Health and Teach Showcase event will be held on Wednesday at the Raymond Jordan Senior Center.

The showcase is in collaboration with Springfield’s Department of Elder Affairs and will have 15-20 tech vendors for seniors. Mayor Domenic Sarno and Health and Human Services (HHS) Commissioner Helen Caulton-Harris will be attending the event.

Mayor Sarno states, “Health and Human Services Commissioner Helen Caulton-Harris, Elder Affairs Director Sandy Federico and I want to thank Public Health Institute Executive Director Jessica Collins and her dedicated team for partnering with our Department of Elder Affairs to provide our seniors with this health and tech showcase to highlight the various health and tech innovations in celebration of Older Americans Month. Events such as this help to improve and enhance the quality of life for our seniors while connecting them with the various services available from our partner organizations and agencies.”

The showcase is set to begin at 11:30 a.m. at the Raymond Jordan Senior Center.