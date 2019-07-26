Tax agreement provides funds and services in Holyoke

HOLYOKE, Mass. (WWLP) – The City of Holyoke and Mental Health Association, Inc. have entered a payment-in-lieu-of-taxes agreement for a property at 11 Yale Street in Holyoke.

According to Mayor Alex B. Morse, a payment-in-lieu-of-taxes agreement is a non-profit entity that provides the city with funds or services to help offset the property tax loss that comes from a change in property classification.

The 10-year agreement includes an annual payment of $8,000 to the City of Holyoke, along with a commitment for an additional $3,300 annually in in-kind services from MHA.

The $8,000 is greater than the taxes paid on the property in 2018 which totaled $7,610. The additional $3,300 of in-kind services reflects the increase in property value due to recent renovations, as well as a commitment from MHA to be active and engage members of the Holyoke community.