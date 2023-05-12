SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Preschool teachers with Springfield Partners for Community Action are back to work Friday after an agreement between their union and the organization.

The 16 employees went on strike calling for pay raises and improvements in working conditions, including a change to the wardrobe policy to allow leggings to be worn at work.

They had been picketing for days outside Springfield Partners on State Street. According to the union, they reached an agreement that will immediately increase wages and secured commitments for a changed wardrobe policy.