AIC adding men’s volleyball team to sports department

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – American International College on Tuesday announced the addition of men’s volleyball to the athletic department.

The program will follow most of AIC’s other sports, they will compete as a Division 2 program. To start, they’ll be independent of a conference.

Not enough surrounding schools have a men’s volleyball program.

“Really excited to be able to have more opportunities for more athletes and bringing NCAA collegiate men’s volleyball to the northeast,” said Matt Cribbin, director of volleyball. “There’s only a handful of schools in the New England area that have it and we are happy to another one.”

The first season will start next year, the 2021 to 2022 season.