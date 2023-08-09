SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – American International College (AIC) has partnered with THE BASE to create opportunities for urban student-athletes to be able to access higher education.

According to a news release from AIC, this collaboration is to provide programs for underserved populations with a focus on career and higher education opportunities.

The BASE College Access Program will be granting scholarships to help cover housing costs at AIC, and the recipients of The BASE Residential Scholarship will get the equivalent of the cost of a traditional-style residence hall, as well as an unlimited meal plan. AIC will also extend merit and need-based financial assistance to any eligible BASE alumni.

The program also includes:

SAT Prep Courses

1-1 Support to Build Your List of Colleges

Personal Statement & College Essay Workshops

Campus Tours

The Common Application Checklist: Transcripts, Letters of Recommendation, Supplemental Materials

Application Submission: Finalize Essays; Early Submission/Early Decision; Meeting Application Deadlines

Applying for Scholarships & Financial Aid

“Through this agreement, AIC has reaffirmed its dedication to ensuring that urban young people continue to have fair and equal access to a college education and the transformative experience of living on campus. We are deeply grateful to AIC for welcoming young people from The BASE into their community, and we look forward to a continued partnership in the years ahead,” said Steph Lewis, the President & CEO of The BASE.

The BASE is an urban academy that uses sports to help engage youth in a positive and success-driven culture. Boys and girls that are ages 6-19 are provided skill-building instructions, motivational coaching, and team competition in baseball, basketball, and softball, such as travel to regional and national tournaments.