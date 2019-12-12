AIC baseball team donates 2,000 lbs of food to Square One

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The baseball team at American International College has given back to the community in a big way.

The AIC baseball team Wednesday delivered a ton of donated food to Square One, a daycare in Springfield and to Lorraine’s Soup kitchen & Pantry in Chicopee.

That’s 2,000 pounds delivered to the two agencies aboard a Peter Pan bus donated by the carrier for the occasion.

“We really got everyone together, really pulled through it,” said AIC baseball player, Mike, of his teammates. “It was mainly them that we’re able to get this done. I’m proud of them.”

Teammate Mike Constanza told 22News, “You know it’s amazing, honestly we were really competitive, it’s honestly great.”

The AIC student-athletes began their food drive just last month through a series of various fundraising events.