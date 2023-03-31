SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – American International College in Springfield gave high school students a chance to be involved in a simulated congress.

Around 70 student delegates competed for scholarships to AIC. Together they wrote, debated, and simulated passed legislation. It’s part of the 83rd annual Model Congress, the longest-running continuous student congress of its type in the nation.

“I think it’s very inspiring and very rewarding, to see that people who are interested in politics don’t just end with my generation. and there are going to be many more congresspeople and legislators in our future,” said Rose McCaffrey, Legislative Chairperson. “Our young people are a lot smarter than you think. they know a lot more than you believe. and don’t ever doubt any of their capabilities.”

Friday night’s event was in the first in-person event since the onset of the pandemic in 2020.