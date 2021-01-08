AIC history professor discusses US Capitol riot

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – A history professor at American International College provides an interesting interpretation of how America’s enemies view Wednesday’s raucous behavior by Donald Trump supporters in the halls of Congress.

AIC’s Robert Ravens-Seger told 22News, these scenes that shocked so many Americans were welcomed by enemies who openly enjoyed seeing Americans besmirching democracy.

He specifically referred to Russian leader Vladimir Putin’s longtime support for Donald Trump.

“He wanted Trump to win for the things that have been unfolding for the last four years. And he succeeded in wild extremes,” said Ravens-Seger. “This is exactly what he wanted to see and he got it.”

In the words of Professor Ravens-Seger, what happened this week at the Capitol is an abject lesson in how not to fan the flames in the future.