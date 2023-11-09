SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Preparations for Veterans Day is happening across the state. The American International College hosted their annual Veterans Day ceremony on Thursday.

It’s a campus tradition, honoring the men and women who have served their country. The ceremony began with the presentation of the colors and the reading of the winning patriotic essay written by a first year AIC student.

Master Sergeant Janet Addy was the keynote speaker of the event and spoke to why its important for young people to attend these types of events, “It is important to honor them so that they know that we still care for them and we’re still here for them. We’re still here to listen.”

The members of the AIC Alumni Veterans Committee that sponsor the event span more than 50 years.