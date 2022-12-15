SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Stuffing a Police Cruiser with Christmas gifts has become an integral part of the holiday season on campuses and shopping areas throughout western Massachusetts. Students and faculty on the campus of American International College were ready and waiting when Lt. Roberto Gonzalez turned his patrol vehicle once again into a Stuff-A-Cruiser toy collector on the campus quadrangle.

It was the fifth consecutive year that the AIC Stuff-A-Cruiser event attracted people bearing Christmas presents. Lt. Gonzalez so looks forward to this day, when the campus community steps up to meet the need and to fill the veteran police officer with happiness.

“It means everything. This isn’t about policing, this is about Christmas, about the holidays, and to know you’ve effected one child’s life at least, it says a lot,” expressed Lt. Roberto Gonzalez of the AIC Campus Police.

And, think of what this giving means to students far from home who are given an opportunity to donate a gift to children in the community. The gift that could mean so much to a child whose parents are unable to afford something as deeply personal as the Christmas present they desire.

“It’s awesome, people need it here. It’s awesome of the school, you want to give back, it’s great to see their truck with all the toys, and hang out,” said Junior Michael Morrill.

So whether the cruiser belongs to campus police, state police, or municipal law enforcement, Stuff-a-Cruiser is a vital and appreciated player bringing the spirit of the holiday to a great many children here in the Pioneer Valley.