AIC honors Class of 2020 with virtual commencement ceremony

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Saturday was supposed to be the day the American International College Class of 2020 would have received their diplomas during graduation at Springfield’s MassMutual Center. But it was a little different this year.

Instead, graduates and their families watched the virtual graduation on YouTube, in response to the social distancing demands of the coronavirus pandemic.

The virtual events recorded during the past several days honored the 223 undergraduates and the 777 graduate degree recipients.

22News spoke with AIC’s Chair Board of Trustees, Frank Colaccino, who acknowledged the efforts of faculty members in order to keep students on pace for graduation.

“I’m incredibly proud of faculty for how they handled the pandemic,” Colaccino, expressed. “How quickly they went on live learning to complete their studies and this graduation ceremony.”

AIC, along with all western Massachusetts schools, are reviewing guidelines to determine if students will return in the fall as the coronavirus pandemic continues.