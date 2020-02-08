AIC honors Springfield basketball great, Henry Payne with jersey retirement ceremony

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Henry Payne’s many friends and family members cheered their approval honoring the man who made basketball history at AIC from 1965 through 1968, after distinguishing himself as a high school great playing for Springfield’s Highschool of Commerce.

Mayor Domenic Sarno praised Payne for not accepting a basketball scholarship at one of the many large colleges that wanted his services.

Mayor Sarno told 22News, “He stayed home to take care of his mother and played here at AIC, he took them to national championships three years in a row.”

Henry Payne was truly humbled by the honor and attention he received on Saturday afternoon at the Butova Gymnasium.

Payne told 22News what was in his heart at this precious moment.

“Right now I’m in awe because I just never pictured myself having my number retired at this stage of my life, It’s unbelievable,” said Payne.

A Major moment in the life of AIC basketball great and admired citizen of Springfield. A moment shared with so many who’ve played important roles in the life of Henry Payne