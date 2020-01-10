AIC hosting 80th Model Congress competition

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – American International College proved Generation Z is ready and willing to step into political positions as they hosted the 80th annual AIC Model Congress Competition Thursday night.

High schoolers from across New England flock to campus every year for the longest running student congress in the country.

Students spend a full weekend discussing, drafting and debating legislation based on current events. The winner of the weekend received a full scholarship to AIC.

The scholarship is named for Kathryn Mauke, who died in 2015 after winning the competition. Her sister is still involved with the event and champions its importance for young people.

“It is really interesting to see different view points especially from young people on such current events and important things happening in the world,” Mariah Mauke told 22News.

“It’s really important for me because it really brings government to life,” added Molly Olsen.

The competition holds sessions all day Friday and Saturday. U.S. Congressman Richard Neal will address the body on Saturday.