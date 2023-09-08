SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – American International College (AIC) is gearing up for an exciting event to celebrate its feature in the Amazon Prime Video series, “The College Tour.”

The institution will host a red-carpet premiere at the Griswold Theatre for the Performing Arts during its Homecoming 2023 on Friday, September 22, starting at 6 p.m.

“The College Tour” is a television series that showcases colleges across the nation, offering viewers an inside look at these institutions and the experiences of their students. Earlier this year, the show’s producers visited Springfield to create an episode focusing on AIC. This episode is divided into ten segments, where AIC students share their stories and personal connections to the college, making it a unique representation of what AIC stands for.

The community is warmly welcomed to attend the campus premiere of this half-hour program as part of AIC’s Homecoming weekend. Attendees will have the opportunity to walk the red carpet, savor concessions, meet the student cast members, get insights into how this project came to campus, and be among the first to view the episode on the big screen.

Michael Eriquezzo, AIC’s associate vice president for marketing and communications, believes that the diverse experiences of the student cast members in this episode provide an excellent representation of what sets AIC apart. This includes career-focused academics, competitive athletics programs, strong student support, and a deep sense of belonging on campus.

Eriquezzo stated, “One of AIC’s great strengths lies in the remarkable diversity of our campus. This project will provide viewers with a firsthand look at why so many students – from our own neighborhood and around the world – choose to pursue their education here.”

The episode also shines a spotlight on AIC’s student clubs, organizations, and campus life, giving prospective students a comprehensive inside look at the college experience. Starting on October 9, 2023, the production will be available for streaming on Amazon Prime, providing high school students worldwide an opportunity to explore AIC.

The premiere screening will be a moment of pride for current AIC students as they cheer on their fellow classmates who represented the college on the show. The episode features several students from Springfield, Massachusetts, who share insights into their unique College journeys. Among those featured are:

Rose McCaffrey – AIC Career Readiness

Arianna James – Life on Campus

Saniya Stewart – Sense of Belonging at AIC

Isaiah Longs – Academic Success

Janelis Rodriguez – Post-Graduate Health Sciences

The rest of the cast, hailing from outside the Springfield area, also offer their distinctive perspectives on attending AIC:

Swastik Chuke – Waltham, Massachusetts – First-Generation College Student

Sha’Don Taylor – Elizabeth, New Jersey – Student Clubs and Organizations

Brandon Gaul – Allentown, New Jersey – Athletics

Hector Garcia Quiros – Rio Grande, Puerto Rico – Your First Year at AIC

Grace Dervan – Dublin, Ireland – International Student Experience

The AIC screening of “The College Tour” and the red-carpet premiere reception are free and open to the public. The Griswold Theatre is conveniently located on the AIC campus at 1000 State Street in Springfield, with ample parking nearby. Guests are encouraged to RSVP by September 15 to secure their spots at this exciting event.