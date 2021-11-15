AIC partners with Boys and Girls Club for Thanksgiving dinner in Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The Boys and Girls Club Family Center in Springfield will open its doors to the community for their annual community Thanksgiving dinner sponsored by American International College and MassMutual on Sunday, November 21 from 12 p.m. to 5 p.m. at 100 Acorn Street.

According to the news release, The Boys & Girls Club Family Center’s Executive Director Keshawn Dodds, a two-time AIC alum, Class of 2001, and Class of 2009, is pleased to be able to continue his outreach to residents of the city and neighbors in Mason Square who may not be able to enjoy the holiday for a variety of reasons. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the annual event had to be cancelled last year.

“The support from MassMutual and American International College contribute to making the event a major success,” says Dodds. “The monetary and food donations have allowed the Boys & Girls Club Family Center to secure the needed turkeys and sides to serve all in attendance.”

Not being able to gather in fellowship with the community last year was a hard blow for everyone. We are glad that we are now in a place where we can,” says Dodds. “We are grateful for the positive response from the residents and the organizations that have asked to help. Their generosity and concern for those who may not have the financial means or emotional support that many of us may take for granted has helped make this event possible.”