AIC President Vince Maniaci to Retire in 2022

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – American International College will soon begin the process of finding a new leader as President Vince Maniaci announces plans to retire.

Maniaci will retire at the end of the 2021 – 2022 academic year. He served the college for seventeen years. During his time, the school recovered from a financial deficit, grew graduate-student enrollment from 380 students to 1,200 and expanded academic and athletic opportunities.

“I am proud to reflect on the many achievements that we have accomplished as an institution over what will be the course of seventeen years,” said Maniaci. “Every individual on the Board of Trustees, as well as the faculty and administration, have all contributed to the elements that make AIC unique among colleges and universities. We share a collective passion for the mission of American International College and a sincere dedication to provide access and opportunity to a diverse population of students who are inspired to grow in both knowledge and experience, and who entrust their education to us. That tradition has been the cornerstone of the institution for 136 years and will continue well into the future.”

The school says it will now conduct a national search for a new president.