SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – American International College students within the social sciences program were able to participate in a job fair Tuesday.

Students who are looking for careers in Criminal Justice, Psychology, and Sociology were able to

learn about what it takes to pursue a career in those fields and practice their interview skills.

Donna Carroll, Assistant Director for Career Development at AIC, told 22News, “We want to prepare them in their career readiness as well as their ability to work in group settings and getting them some practice in the interviewing now will only help them when they go on those real interviews in the future.”

Students are able to engage in mock interviews learn about potential internships and job opportunities as well as network with area employers. Criminal Justice and Psychology Student Nora Young, told 22News, “It’s just great to have the experience, it’s great to get to know when you graduate what you might experience when it comes to interviewing for different job positions. It gives you an opportunity to see what those different jobs offer.”

The event hosted prominent employers like the U.S. Department of Justice Federal Bureau of Prisons and the Massachusetts Department of Children and Families. Students who impress during these interviews may receive follow-up communication about potential internships or job opportunities for these employers.

Carroll adds, “I would love for them to gain some level of confidence in themselves to understand who they are and where they might fit in with organizations and what kind of assets and skills and strengths they have to offer.”