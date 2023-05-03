SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – American International College (AIC) and Springfield Technical Community College (STCC) will be signing a new housing partnership on Wednesday.

According to a news release from AIC, AIC President Hubert Benitez and STCC President John B. Cook will sign a new agreement that will allow STCC students that are 18 and above to live in AIC campus residence halls and apartments.

The students will also be able to access AIC’s health and counseling services, library, laundry facilities, gym, and other support services.

The signing will take place in the lobby of AIC’sEsther B. Griswold Theatre in the Karen Sprague Cultural Arts Center at 11:30 a.m.