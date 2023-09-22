SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The spotlight was on 10 AIC students this Friday evening, including five from Springfield, who will make their debut on a TV show!

This Friday night at the Griswold Theatre for the Performing Arts on campus, the red carpet was rolled out for the stars, who will be in an episode of Amazon’s ‘The College Tour’ season 9.

The television show, which highlights colleges across the country, visited Springfield in April to film students about their personal experiences. Along with showcasing AIC’s student clubs, organizations, and campus life for prospective students.

“Having a Hollywood crew with real Hollywood talent in Springfield of all places, like a small school like AIC, puts us on a map in a way, I don’t think many think is possible and for our students to feel like real TV stars I think its a one in a lifetime experience for them,” said Michael Eriquezzo, AIC Associate Vice President for Marketing and Communications.

“I just really love the whole thing and I’m grateful AIC is being represented,” added AIC Senior, Arianna James of Springfield.

The campus community got to see the episode on the big screen inside the theater Friday night, but it will also be viewable on October 9th, through Amazon Prime.

Kayleigh Thomas is a digital reporter who has been a part of the 22News team since 2022. Follow Kayleigh on X @kayleighcthomas and view her bio to see more of her work.