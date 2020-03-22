AIC students moving out of on-campus housing this weekend

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Sunday was the last day for American International College students to collect their things from residence halls, as the school transitions to online learning for the remainder of the semester.

Students streamed in and out of dorms collecting things for their premature move-out. It was a somber occasion as they said goodbye to friends and classmates Sunday.

22News spoke with Na’bree Wallace, a freshman at AIC, about the challenges of online learning from home.

“Being a nursing student for me, I have to take a lot of labs so it’s gonna be hard for me trying to do all my work and get used to the zoom that we have to go through for online teaching,” she told 22News.

Online classes begin for all students starting Monday, with the end of the semester just six weeks away.