AIC students plant flags in honor of 9/11 victims

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Students at American International College in Springfield took part in the college’s annual September 11 remembrance ceremony Wednesday.

Student-athlete volunteers placed flags on the campus’ quadrangle in memory of the lives lost on 9/11.

Many college students have little or no memory of what life was like around the time of the September 11th attacks. We spoke to one student about why she volunteered to place these flags.

Katelynn Leclerc, senior captain of the AIC Field Hockey team, told 22News, “I think making a difference and showing people that people are aware of what happened, making a difference and everyone knows that they’re not alone, and that tragedy that happened. It’s kind of a great way to remember it and get students involved in making a difference on campus to remember people who lost their lives.”

The goal of this annual event is to create a display that will put into perspective the magnitude of the loss of life.