AIC to allow fans at athletic events this fall

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) — The American International College (AIC) Department of Athletics has announced that fans can return to athletic events during the 2021-2022 academic year.

According to AIC the decision was made following guidance from the CDC and the Massachusetts Department of Public Health.

Given the current trends regarding the spread of COVID-19 and the high rate of vaccination in Massachusetts and the surrounding states, we feel as though we can provide an opportunity for fans to watch our athletic contests in person while still keeping our student-athletes, employees, and the community safe We will still be monitoring the data and will continue to adjust policy as we have throughout this pandemic based on the best available information and guidance from state and federal authorities. Director of Athletics Jessica Chapin

The college is asking those not fully vaccinated to continue wearing a mask and social distancing. All students and employees will be required by the college to get vaccinated prior to returning to campus in the fall.

The policy applies to campus games and ice hockey games at the MassMutual Center.