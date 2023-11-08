SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP )- American International College (AIC) will be participating in First Generation College Celebration Day on Wednesday.

First Generation College Celebration Day is dedicated to recognizing the achievements of students who are the first in their families to pursue higher education, according to a news release from AIC. More than 35% of the AIC population are first-generation students, and this day spotlights the resilience, determination, and limitless potential these students have.

AIC will be passing out stickers to everyone on campus who identifies as first-generation college students in their family and will invite them to a conversation on social media by posting a picture wearing their sticker using the hashtag #FirstGenAIC and sharing their stories and messages.

Door tags will also be given to first-generation students to hang on their doors to encourage the community to connect with first-generation mentors and role models who want to share their knowledge and support their journey.

Guest speaker and alumna Michelle Ransom of Charter Oak Financial will also be coming to campus to talk to first-generation students about how important financial literacy is.

This is an all-day event with Michelle Ransom speaking at 11:30 a.m. on Wednesday. She will be presenting in the Schwartz Campus Center on the top floor.