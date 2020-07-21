AIC to cut jobs, plans to reopen in the fall

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – American International College is reopening in the fall but with some changes.

The college announced a series of cost-saving strategies that are required to sustain the college in response to the Covid-19 pandemic. Cutbacks will include reductions to both tenured and non-tenured faculty but no specific numbers were given.

And while students will be returning to campus, most classes will be offered virtually except a few health and science courses. Back in March, nearly one-third of the administrative staff was either furloughed or laid off.

The school was holding off from deductions in faculty but have now said such cuts are “necessary.”