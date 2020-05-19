AIC to host 2020 virtual Commencement May 30

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – American International College’s 2020 Commencement will be held virtually on Saturday, May 30.

According to a news release sent to 22News, AIC’s graduation will be held online to ensure social distancing and many other safety precautions are followed during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The commencement will be split into two events to honor both undergraduate and graduate students. Each of the ceremonies will have a variety of recorded speeches from senior administration, students, and the readings of the graduating student’s names.

A live stream of the ceremony will be available for viewers to watch on the college’s YouTube at 12:00 p.m.

In-person events are being planned to be held in the fall to honor this year’s graduating class. “We are committed to this idea, but we are aware that it is not clear when large gatherings will again be possible,” AIC’s Executive Vice President for Academic Affairs Mike Nash, EdD. said.