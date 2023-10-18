SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – American International College will host their second annual Trunk or Treat event on Saturday, October 28th.
AIC’s Athletic Complex will transform in the afternoon into a hub for Halloween activities.
In addition to the Trunk or Treat, a variety of crafts and games will be available for children.
AIC Athletics will also offer a youth soccer clinic during the event.
The Trunk or Treat will take place next Saturday from 1:30 p.m. to 3:45 p.m.
