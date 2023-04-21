SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – There is a new agreement between American International College (AIC) and Holyoke Community College (HCC) that will allow HCC students who need housing to live in residence halls and apartments at AIC.

According to a news release sent to 22News from HCC, the two colleges will meet to sign the student housing pact on Thursday. The agreement says that AIC needs to discount their room rates for HCC students, making college housing available and affordable to community college students for the very first time at AIC.

The housing option will be offered to HCC students 18 years old and older who are enrolled full or part-time and are in good academic standing. HCC students who choose to live at AIC will have access to other amenities there, such as health services, the college library, laundry facilities, and a gym. A food and parking plan is also available for an additional cost.

“There’s no age limit,” said Renee Tastad, HCC dean of Enrollment Management and assistant vice president of Student Affairs, “and students don’t have to be single. If they’re a couple, they can live together. Campus apartments are also a possibility, which is great. We’re super excited.”

AIC housing will allow, with the new agreement, HCC to expand its recruiting range of student-athletes, most of which now live within 30 miles of campus. “If we could recruit in New York and the eastern part of the state we could draw more athletes to our sports programs,” said Tastad.

HCC students who currently live in unstable situations might also receive an advantage from living in housing at AIC, as well as international students could also benefit from it. “We have a really hard time helping our international students find housing in the area that’s safe, affordable, and within a reasonable distance of a bus line,” Tastad said. “AIC offers all of that.”

Students at HCC could be moving into AIC housing in August for the fall semester, which at HCC begins In September. “We gave them our academic calendar, and so they’re adjusting all of their systems,” Tastad said. “They’ve been really accommodating.”

“AIC is delighted to be part of the solution to the pressing housing and affordability challenges in the region by offering secure and affordable housing options to HCC students,” said Matthew Scott, AICs Vice President for Student Affairs. “Because of this collaboration, HCC students can access not only safe and stable accommodation but also can take advantage of AIC’s campus amenities and resources while pursuing their associate degree. In addition to the joint articulation agreements signed last year, this agreement is a significant milestone in strengthening the partnership between our institutions.”