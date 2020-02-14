AIC to offer cannabis graduate program

Breaking News
SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – American International College will offer a Master of Science in Cannabis Science and Commerce beginning with the fall semester.

This is the first of its kind in the program in the region. According to a news release sent to 22News, the 30-credit graduate program is designed for individuals interested in a career in the growing cannabis industry.

It will provide students with an understanding of the science, business, and legal issues associated with the cannabis industry.

For more information regarding the AIC’s Master of Science in Cannabis Science and Commerce, please visit www.aic.edu/cannabis.

