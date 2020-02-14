AIC to offer Master’s of Science in cannabis and commerce

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – American International College will offer a unique masters of science program starting this fall in Cannabis Science and Commerce.

The 30-credit, hybrid program will provide students with an understanding of the science, business and legal issues of the cannabis industry.

The program is the first of its kind in New England.

Legal cannabis will support nearly a quarter of a million jobs nationwide come March 2020 and is the fastest growing industry in the country.

AIC’s executive vice president for Academic Affairs Mika Nash said in a statement you can see here that the college is excited to train students in a growing industry.