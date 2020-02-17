AIC to offer Masters program in Cannabis Science and Commerce

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Beginning of Fall 2020, American International College will offer a Master of Science in Cannabis Science and Commerce.

According to a news release sent to 22News, the hybrid program is designed for students interested in a career in the cannabis industry and will provide the science, business, and legal issues associated with the industry.

American International College is excited to introduce a graduate level program that offers courses focused on developing business acumen in a field that is experiencing a meteoric rise. AIC is positioning itself to be an educational leader in this flourishing industry in order to ensure our students have job opportunities upon graduation. AIC Executive Vice President for Academic Affairs Mika Nash, EdD

Massachusetts is one of the top ten states across the county where cannabis jobs exist. Connecticut, New Hampshire, and Rhode Island all have medical marijuana dispensaries. The multi-billion cannabis industry continues to grow at a faster rate than any other industry in the same timeframe according to a recent report issued by Leafly.