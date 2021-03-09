AIC women’s basketball will return to NCAA tournament

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The American International College announced that the women’s basketball team will be returning to the NCAA National Championship Tournament for the first time since 2016.

The six teams selected to the regional will travel to Amherst, New York, where Daemen College will be the site of the contests from March 12 until March 15.

“We’ve just taken it day-by-day and worked hard, and the team is really excited for this opportunity,” said Head Coach Kristen Hutchison.

While the Northeast-10 Conference elected not to hold a formal season due to the pandemic, individual institutions were given the option to participate independently and AIC was one of three NE10 teams that choose to play.

The two winners from Saturday’s matchup will battle for the regional crown on March 15.

The winners in each of the eight regionals will advance to the NCAA Division II Elite Eight that begins March 23 at the Greater Columbus Convention Center in Columbus, Ohio.