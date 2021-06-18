Aiden Blanchard, Jack Coughlin to be remembered at boat ramp dedication

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – A young boy and a longtime anti-litter advocate, both of whom died tragically earlier this year, will be memorialized in a dedication ceremony at a Chicopee boat ramp Friday. The 10:00 A.M. ceremony at the Medina Street Boat Ramp will honor both 12 year-old Aiden Blanchard and Jack Coughlin.

Blanchard disappeared not far from the ramp back in February. He was the subject of an extensive search that covered an area of the Connecticut River all the way down to Windsor Locks, Connecticut. Blanchard’s body was not found until about two months later. He was determined to have drowned.

Coughlin was known locally and statewide for his efforts to eliminate litter, and had been an advocate for legislation to put a five-cent deposit on miniature alcohol bottles, commonly known as “nips.”

Coughlin was struck by a car in his hometown of Agawam back in January. The accident left him paralyzed, and he died months later.

The Medina Street Boat Ramp was among the places that Coughlin had worked to clear of litter and debris, so that it could be a more enjoyable space for the community.